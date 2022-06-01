 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Harvey Madison

Harvey Madison

Harvey was born November 29, 1933, to Walter and Esther Madison in Absarokee, Montana.

Harvey and his wife, Doris, moved to Billings in 1955 where he resided for 40 years until he retired in November 1995, and immediately moved back to his beloved ranch on the Stillwater. Harvey passed at home on May 19, from complications of heart disease and Parkinson's disease. He was married to Doris for nearly 70 years and is survived by Doris and their four children and their spouses, Wendy Ross, Web and Colette Madison, Wade and Becky Madison, Skip Madison and wife Robyn Driscoll; grandchildren Wyatt Hermanson and his wife Tryna, Hunter, Sydney and Daniel Ross and his wife Lauren; Chris and April Madison, Matt Madison, Jason Webber and his wife Risa; great grandchildren Jorja and Brody; Reagan, Harlowe, Autumn and Noah; Lexie and Link; and Trystan.

