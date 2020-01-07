FORSYTH — Harvey Walter, age 86, of Forsyth passed away on Jan. 5, 2020. Family to receive friends will be on Friday, Jan. 10, 2020 from 4-6 P.M. at Stevenson and Sons Funeral Home in Forsyth. Funeral Service will be at 11 A.M. at the Federated church in Forsyth on Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020. Graveside service with full military honors will follow at the Forsyth Cemetery. To read the full obituary and leave condolences, visit our website at www.stevensonandsons.com.
