Harvey Watts

Visitation will be held on Friday, Oct. 14 at Stevenson & Sons Funeral Home with family receiving friends from 4-6 p.m. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, Oct. 15 at 11 a.m. at Grace Bible Church in Miles City. Interment will follow in the Custer County Cemetery with full military honors. A reception will follow at the Grace Bible Church where friends can gather and share stories. The full obituary can be read by visiting: www.stevensonandsons.com.