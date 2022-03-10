Harvey William Kuntz, age 77, of Billings formerly of Circle passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, March 5 at his home in Billings.
A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday April 2, 2022 at 12:30 p.m. at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church of Circle, MT, followed by a military burial at the Riverview Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting: www.stevensonandsons.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.