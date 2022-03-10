Harvey William Kuntz, age 77, of Billings formerly of Circle passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, March 5 at his home in Billings.

A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday April 2, 2022 at 12:30 p.m. at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church of Circle, MT, followed by a military burial at the Riverview Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting: www.stevensonandsons.com.