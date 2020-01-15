Hazel Bushman, 86, of Billings died peacefully in her sleep surrounded by her family on Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020. She was born in Billings in June of 1933 to Pat and Viola (Price) McDermott and graduated from Senior High School in 1951.
Hazel married Donald John Bushman on August 28, 1954 at Little Flower Church and continued her employment with the Mountain States Telephone Company until they began their family. Over the next 20 years Don and Hazel brought twelve children into the world. Hazel began working at Herberger’s Department Store in 1983 where she enjoyed helping customers until her retirement in 2013.
Hazel was a member of the Graduates Club whose purpose is to make special donations to youth groups in the Billings community. The family would also like to thank Lorna Blakely, Joyce Brown, Helen Cossitt, Elaine Perkins, Donna Polver, and Merry Osman for their friendship, laughter, and adventures with Hazel. She enjoyed doing many fun things with them for nearly twenty years and dancing was top of that list. You could often find them at the VFW cutting a rug and enjoying the camaraderie. Hazel belonged to five different pinochle groups, enjoyed knowing all the players, and often took home first place.
Hazel is survived by her children, Don and Jean (Grovijahn) Bushman, Jeri and Ora Taton, Cindy Bushman, Eric and Vicki (Schaff) Bushman, Richard and Julie (Bergman) Bushman, Keith and Cindy (Edwards) Bushman, Ann and Greg Guimont, Kirk and Jill (Pankratz) Bushman, Jennifer and Brian Iulo, Theresa Bushman, Andy and Andrea (Wilcke) Bushman and Pete and Bobbi (DeRudder) Bushman. She was also blessed with 32 grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren ranging in age from 42 to 2 years.
Hazel loved her family and was a wonderful mom, grandmother, and friend. Her cheerful spirit was always enough to brighten someone’s day. We admire her dedication in building a comfortable life for her family after her husband Don passed. She will always be remembered for her selfless love, joyful, and kind heart, and easy-going nature. She was preceded in death by her husband Don, grandson Chad, sister Bernice, her brothers, in-laws, nephews, and cousins.
Funeral Mass will be 11 am Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020 at St. Pius X Catholic Church with committal in Holy Cross Cemetery.
Contributions to the Chad Bushman Memorial Scholarship Fund are being accepted in lieu of flowers at Billings Catholic Schools Foundation: Chad Bushman Memorial, P.O. Box 31158, Billings, MT 59107
