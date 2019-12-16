{{featured_button_text}}

Hazel Hogan Alger Moore, 100, passed away Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019. Her family appreciates the love and care she received from Tendernest and Compassus.

Services will be held at the Stanford Presbyterian Church, 209 2nd St. S, in Stanford, MT, Wednesday, Dec. 18, at 2 p.m.; interment to follow in the Stanford Cemetery. Memorials may be given to the Presbyterian Church, Stanford, MT 59479; the Roundup United Methodist Church, Box 84, Roundup, MT 59072; or the Roundup Community Library, 525 6th Ave. West, Roundup, MT 59072.

Arrangements are under the care of Creel Funeral Home. Hazel’s family and friends can share memories and condolences at www.creelfuneralhome.com

