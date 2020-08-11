You have permission to edit this article.
Hazel Mary Pride, 94, born Jan. 19, 1926, in Butte, Montana, passed away July 18, 2020, in Bakersfield, California. The eldest of three children (Kenneth R. Pride & June M. Grauberger) born to Laura M. Pride (Pottratz) and George R. Pride, they were raised by their maternal aunt (Loken), after losing their mother. Attending Billings High School, she participated in 'The Stamp Girls', & graduated in 1944. After working various jobs in Montana, Oregon, Colorado, & Texas, she was employed with Shell Oil until retirement. An avid skier, she spent many winters at Red Lodge with close friends & was a world traveler, with the pictures to show for it. Engaging in the genealogy quest, she established contact with distant relatives from Indiana & other parts of the country.

Hazel's best friend, Helen Krone Eberly, also from Billings, was considered part of her family. Interment: Mountview Cemetery; August 11, 2020; 10 a.m. in the city of Billings, MT. Welcome back to the city you always considered your home.

