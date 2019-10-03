We are deeply saddened to announce the passing of our beloved mother, daughter, sister, and friend, Heather Dawn Opheim ‘B’. Heather passed away on Sept. 28 at St. Vincent’s Hospital due to health complications.
Heather was born on Dec. 9, 1978 to Jim and Kari Opheim in Glasgow. Jennifer Jo Opheim ‘b’ is her loving sister and they have many great memories growing up together. She gave birth to her son Deavan Taud Jones on August 7, 1996. 13 months later he was diagnosed with Type 1 Diabetes and did everything possible to ensure that he had a healthy and active life. She graduated from Glasgow High School in 1997 with honors and had many friends. She then attended Montana State University-Northern in Havre. She graduated with a double bachelor’s degree and a triple minor. After college, she joined a career in the health insurance field and enjoyed working with people.
Heather’s favorite things to do included going to her son’s sporting events, traveling, attending concerts, trying new foods, and laughing as much as possible. There was always a smile on her face and she loved to spread positivity to everyone she met in her life. She once traveled to Jamaica with Deavan and her best friend Kristi and family. She loved relaxing on the beach and enjoying a cocktail. Everybody who knew Heather knew that she was an avid Oakland Raiders fan and loved going to Montana Grizzlies football games. After many people had tried to convince her to get a dog, she finally got Brutus who she loved dearly. Heather touched so many lives and we are all sad to see her go, but she will be forever loved and missed by many.
Survivors include her precious son Deavan, Father Jim, Mother Kari, Sister Jennifer (Kenny Grimm), Boyfriend Brandon Chase, Dog Brutus. She is also survived by many aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday Oct. 5 at Heights Family Funeral Home and Crematory on 733 Wicks Ln. in Billings, MT at 11 a.m.
