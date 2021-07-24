 Skip to main content
Helen and Erwin Dunbar
Helen and Erwin Dunbar

A Memorial Service for Helen and Erwin Dunbar will be held at 11 a.m. on Fri., July 30 at Bozeman United Methodist Church. Graveside Services will be at 11 a.m. on Sat., July 31 at Sunset Memorial Gardens in Billings.

Donations in their memory may be made to Scout Troop #679 c/o Jill Therrien, 702 Hyalite View Dr., Bozeman, MT 59718. Arrangements are in the care of Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service. www.dokkennelson.com

