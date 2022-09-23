Helen Bjornson (Snow)

Helen was born in Seattle, WA on January 16, 1936 and she passed away after living in the moment with Alzheimer's on September 20, 2022.

Dear Mom -

A love letter from all of us.

Helen Hope Snow Bjornson, you showed us all how to live fully and beautifully. You taught us to lead courageously as you tried to change the world around you. You showed us that a sense of humor can bring light even into the darkest of days. You freely shared your creativity and talents with those around you. You loved us fiercely.

One of the many roles you played in life was that of mother. You have seven amazing children if we do say so ourselves. We owe so much of our goodness to you; how to love, be a sounding board, not take ourselves too seriously. Together, you and Dad showed us how to be the best teammates in this game called life. It brings us peace to know you two are reunited.

You have grandchildren and great-grandchildren galore who all adore you. Yes you attended important events and milestones, but what they will all remember most are the little moments. Things like the sucker parties, DQ jammie runs, doing the crossword puzzle, having a piece of well burnt toast, dancing to Sneaky Snake, chunky dunking in the lake, looky-looing on the boat, and countless other memories. More than anything they will remember how you respected them, spoke to them like adults, and loved them completely.

You knew the world had both dark and light. Your own story had plenty of both. Mom, you showed us all how to make a difference in this world. The leadership, determination and love you poured into The Rape and Abuse Crisis Center as a volunteer and later as board president, positively impacted the lives of many young, abused women and men in our community. This legacy has lasting impact.

As an artist you used a mix of creativity, grit, and clever ideas to create beauty and whimsy. (We know you are rolling your eyes but you were an artist!) You wrote for the joy of it, and that was evident in pieces like "The Spider Inside Her" and the beautiful "Christmas Letter". The book, The Garden, that you and your friend Donna wrote and published was a Fargo favorite. How about the year you transformed our fishing boat into a Viking Ship? Or the fact that you had a vision for a beautiful English garden and then brought it to life. Mom you never stopped sharing your gifts that God gave you and our lives are brighter because of it.

It would be a very long obituary if we shared all the funny things you have done. But a couple that make us smile today include the bullet hole stickers on the PT Cruiser and the fake broken leg at your 75th birthday in Big Sky - you got us good that time. You used your wit and joyful perspective to bring levity even at the lowest points. Your humor made everyone around you realize it would get better. We all have our favorite moment where we almost wet our pants laughing at something with you. We are carrying those moments with us right now.

There are countless friends, cousins, family members, neighbors that are smiling today happy to have known you. We will miss you dearly our darling Helen.

Love you - all of us

David, Dana, Lindi, Mamie, Jennie, Kris - and Roger who you have joined in heaven.

She was preceded in death by her loving husband Darrell Bjornson; her son, Roger Richards; and her grandson, Nathan Anderson.

Helen is survived by her children, David Bjornson, Dana (Gabrielle) Bjornson, Lindi (Mark) Bjornson, Mamie (Scott) Anderson, Jennie (Daniel) Weber, Kris (Suzanne) Bjornson; and many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.

Funeral Mass: 11 a.m., Monday, September 26 at St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church, Moorhead, MN with a visitation one hour prior.

Burial: Riverside Cemetery, Fargo, ND.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to the Rape and Abuse Crisis Center.

