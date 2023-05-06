Helen Buckingham McCourt died in the early hours of Easter Sunday, 2023, at her Missoula home.

Born in Meagher County, Montana, December 4, 1928, Helen was the oldest child of Lourraine and Joe Buckingham. In 1948 she married Terence McCourt and together they raised Dan, Mike, Kevin, and Nancy. For a complete obituary please go to https://www.brothersmortuary.com/

Life in White Sulphur Springs for her first thirty years gave Helen keen appreciation for friends and family bonds in that community. Many more cherished friendships were formed in her fifty-plus years living in Laurel.

Helen embraced life and religion with strength and resolution, attributes that served her well in her 94 years. Her value of community and love of life was evident in her contributions of time and friendship everywhere she called home.

Helen will be interred with Terence in St Anthony Catholic Cemetery in Laurel, MT.

A gathering and service will be held this summer in Laurel on June 19. A celebration of Helen's life will happen in conjunction with family reunion in White Sulphur Springs on August 4.

Helen's family extends gratitude to Partners Hospice whose care allowed us to enjoy more time with this amazing human. We are also forever grateful to Helen's Laurel friends whose support allowed her to remain in her own apartment for so long.

If desired, donations in Helen's name are encouraged to the Food Bank closest to you.