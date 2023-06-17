MISSOULA — Helen Buckingham McCourt passed away on April 9, 2023, at her Missoula home. For a complete obituary please go to https://www.brothersmortuary.com/obits.

Helen embraced life and religion with strength and resolution, attributes that served her well in her 94 years. Her value of community and love of life was evident in her contributions of time and friendship everywhere she called home.

Helen will be interred with Terence in St Anthony Catholic Cemetery in Laurel, MT.

A graveside service will be held in Laurel Monday, June 19 at 1:30. A reception will follow at the Laurel Senior Citizen Center. Helen's family is forever grateful to her Laurel friends whose support allowed her to remain in her own apartment for so long.

If desired, donations in Helen's name are encouraged to the Food Bank closest to you.