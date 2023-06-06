Helen Caricaburu Dyba passed away at her home in Billings on June 1, 2023, at the age of 85. She was born in Glasgow to Basque immigrants Peter and Mary Jane Caricaburu, on Nov. 6, 1937. Two weeks after she was born, her father died, leaving her mother to raise her and six brothers and sisters on a farm along the Milk River. A farmgirl at heart, she helped with the crops and was active in 4-H. Helen attended Glasgow High School, played the drums, was homecoming queen and worked at the Dairy Queen and credit bureau.

She married Tony Dyba on June 1, 1957, in Miles City and they settled in Glasgow where they raised three children. Helen was a pinochle playing den mother, fierce Scottie mom, altar society and city council member. The family relocated to Billings in the late '80s. An avid reader, Helen also enjoyed attending the annual CM Russell art auction, travels with her kids, adventures with friend Barb, PBS programs and a good red wine. She loved Montana, the 4th of July in Red Lodge and working with daughter Paula's cycling apparel business. Helen's greatest joy was being a grandma and hosting summer vacations in Montana. She touched the lives of everyone she met.

Helen is preceded in death by her husband, Tony; and five siblings, Johnny, Alice, Genevieve, Grace and Leonard. She is survived by sister Marion Caricaburu; daughter Paula; son Tony (Ruthie); daughter Bridget Kornder (Dave); and grandsons Evan and Gregory Dyba. The family would like to thank our dearest Jean Braden and the wonderful neighbors of Palisades Park Drive for their help and friendship, and Jaysie and Stillwater Hospice for their compassionate care and support.

Celebrations of Helen's life will be held in Glasgow and in Billings in July.

Full obituary is available at www.michelottisawyers.com.