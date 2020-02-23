Helen Cochran

Mother, dad and friends enjoyed playing poker, pinochle, hand and foot, and other games. Helen, after many years of owning a daycare, went on to work in a local café and at the Central Montana Hospital. Some of her talents included playing the piano by ear, playing the accordion and harmonica, and she was a very good yodeler. Our folks had a great time dancing as well.

The loss of our brother Dave on March 30, 1981, was such a tragedy, but our faith carried us through. After our father’s passing on May 31, 1994, she moved to Great Falls and eventually married Bob Messman. Together they enjoyed going to the senior center for meals and line dancing. Bob passed Dec. 24, 1997, and Helen moved to Billings in March 1998. She enjoyed participating in many activities at the local South Side Senior Center. In the summer of 2018, she began getting books from the Billings Library Bookmobile. She would consistently read several books a week; we were amazed at how fast she read. Some books she enjoyed were about the Amish, American Folklore, the Early West, and Women of Alaska.

