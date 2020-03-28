Helen Cunningham Neal of Corinth, Texas, passed away on Wednesday March 25. She was born in Billings on June 15, 1930, to A.T. ‘Ted' and Florence Cunningham.

Her formal education began in the two-room schoolhouse called Rancher School in the Myers area. Helen was a proud 1948 graduate of Hysham High School. After high school, she attended Kinman Business University in Spokane where she earned a secretarial certificate. She worked for many years as a legal secretary in Denton, Texas, and eventually opened her own secretarial and real estate business.

In her retirement she enjoyed trips and cruises to many destinations, but her favorite trips were always traveling back home to Montana to visit family and friends. She is preceded in death by her husband Jim Neal; her parents Ted and Florence Cunningham; and one great grandson, Rowan Brown. Helen is survived by her brother Gary Cunningham of Hysham; her sister Mary Cunningham of Normal, Illinois; her sons Steve Brown, of Billings, Jimmy Neal of Plano, Texas, daughter Pam Frost of Cedar Hill, Texas; four grandchildren, and seven great grandchildren.

Helen will be buried at Rancher Cemetery near Hysham, Montana.

Due to the recent outbreak of the coronavirus, public officials have strongly recommended to keep Helen's funeral services to family and close friends. We ask that if anyone is not feeling well to please stay home and get feeling better. Helen would have wanted her friends to be in a safe environment during this time of uncertainty. Her family understands and appreciates your thoughts and prayers.

To plant a tree in memory of Helen Neal as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.