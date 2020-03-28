Helen Irene Fergus passed away March 25, 2020, at her home in Westpark Village, with her children by her side.

Helen came into this world on Sept. 1, 1932, at the family home outside Big Timber, to Harry and Melba Willard.

Helen tragically lost her father early in life. Later, her mother married John Pirrie. High school years were spent on her beloved stepfather's Rothiemay Ranch. Helen graduated from Harlowton High.

After attending school in California, she married and started her family. The family returned to Montana in the mid-1960s. In 1966, Helen married Jim Fergus. Shortly after their marriage, the couple purchased and managed Jim's Auto and Trailer Sales for many years.

Helen's joys centered on her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Some of her happiest times were spent at the family cabin at Camp Senia, above Red Lodge. She was a longtime member of First Congregational Church, Billings. She enjoyed PEO, bible study and book club.

Helen is survived by her son, Dennis (Rody); daughter, Nancy DeLaittre and daughter-in-law, Paula Nixon. Helen leaves seven adored grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; one niece, Renee Shires; one nephew, Bob LaReau; and friends.