Helen Irene Yerger

Helen was an avid pinochle player and enjoyed countless games with her family and friends and, no matter what the score was, she never gave up a game because she knew her next hand was going to be a 1500 double run or at a minimum, 1000 aces. She had the most wonderful outgoing personality and loved to laugh at herself. She possessed a ‘Gift of Gab' like no other and could make friends with total strangers in moments. When she sat on an airplane next to someone she had never met, you would hear them laughing together before takeoff. Her ‘Woman's Intuition' was so accurate it was almost scary. If you discounted it, you would be wrong! Above all, Helen's life revolved around her family. She took special delight in attending all of her grandchildren's sporting and extracurricular events. Helen was always there for her family, providing guidance, love and a helping hand. Her family has lost its last member of ‘America's Greatest Generation.' She was one of those people so steeped in honesty, quality and goodness you could feel it in her presence. These are the memories her family will treasure and carry in their hearts forever.