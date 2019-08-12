Helen Thomas passed away on August 8 at the age of 94. She was born to Slovenian immigrants John and Annie Zupan in Klein, Montana. Helen learned to speak English starting in the first grade and worked as a secretary in the Billings and Madison Wisconsin Public Schools for 32 years. In 1944 she married Ed Thomas and they raised two children, Colleen and John.
Preceding Helen in death were her husband Ed, brother Matt and sister Mary. She is survived by her daughter Colleen (Steve), son John (Meg), grandchildren Erin, Clare and Devin, and great-grandchildren Marlowe, Sloane and Piper. Helen was a person of strong convictions who greatly valued education and strongly supported all family members in achieving their educational goals. She loved to read, play the piano and briskly walk several miles each day. She especially loved and was very proud of her family. Helen, you will be missed.
Private services
