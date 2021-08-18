Helen Jane Oberg
On Sunday August 15, 2021, Helen Jane Oberg, was called home with her husband Clyde by her side. She was a loving wife and mother of four children and had just celebrated her 86th birthday.
Helen and her identical sister Hazel were born on August 1, 1935 to Doris and Leonard Houseman. She lived in Billings until the third grade and then her mother started teaching in Pryor MT so they moved back to the Houseman Ranch. Her mother taught both her and her sister in the small one room school until the 8th grade. She graduated from Billings Senior High in 1953 went on to work for several different companies, KOA, Kraft Foods, Roscoe Steel, Paine Webber, Grainger, and Billings Public Schools to name a few.
On Oct. 29, 1954 she married Clyde Oberg, also from Billings. In 1965 they bought a home and lived there for over 52 years where she enjoyed growing flowers, neighborhood card parties, and lots of kids running around. When she had semi-retired, she ran a small daycare in her home and completely loved all of her ‘babies'. Over the years they became passionate about collecting antiques and even opened Chicken Pen Antique Shop with her sister Hazel. Her health was starting to fail so she retired and became a ‘Foster Grandparent' for the school district. This was a job she loved very much as taking care of children was her true passion in life.
Helen was preceded in death by her sons Timothy & Patrick, by her parents, by her brother Jim & twin sister Hazel, by two daughters-in-law Carla & Gloria, and by her granddaughter Kara.
Helen is survived by her husband Clyde, son Mike, daughter Bonnie (Gerard Huck), daughter-in-law Kim (Bob Schutz), sister Linda (Bil Woodall), grandchildren Cassie (Jeremy), Jarred (Katie), Justene (Bryan), Tim (Azia), Jonah (Molly), and great-grandchildren Chase, Zoe, Cid, Kasen, Kora and Simon.
Memorial Services will be held at Smith Downtown Funeral Chapel 925 S. 27th St Billings, on Friday August 20th at 11 a.m. There will be a reception following the service. Burial at Mountview Cemetery will follow the reception. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Special K Ranch in Columbus Montana.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.