Helen Jane Oberg

On Sunday August 15, 2021, Helen Jane Oberg, was called home with her husband Clyde by her side. She was a loving wife and mother of four children and had just celebrated her 86th birthday.

Helen and her identical sister Hazel were born on August 1, 1935 to Doris and Leonard Houseman. She lived in Billings until the third grade and then her mother started teaching in Pryor MT so they moved back to the Houseman Ranch. Her mother taught both her and her sister in the small one room school until the 8th grade. She graduated from Billings Senior High in 1953 went on to work for several different companies, KOA, Kraft Foods, Roscoe Steel, Paine Webber, Grainger, and Billings Public Schools to name a few.