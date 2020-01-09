Helen Kay Harper Andrick was born on Jan. 13, 1936, in Big Timber, the fifth of 10 children born to Edward V. and Mabel (Crum) Harper. She passed away at the age of 83 on Jan. 8, 2020, at Aspen Meadows Health & Rehabilitation Center in Billings. At the time of her death, she was under the care of Stillwater Hospice of Montana.
Helen grew up in Sweet Grass County, attending Glaston and Melville grade schools, and graduating from Sweet Grass County High School in 1954. During high school, she worked at the theater; after graduation, she was employed by the Sweet Grass Creamery. While in school, Helen was a member of the Porcupine Butte 4-H Club.
Helen met Ivan Andrick while he was working on oil rigs in Montana, and they were married on May 7, 1955. During their 61 years of marriage, Helen and Ivan spent the first few years at various job sites in Montana, North Dakota, Wyoming, Colorado, Nebraska, Kansas, Oklahoma, Texas and Utah, sometimes moving almost at a moment’s notice.
In 1962, Ivan’s employer moved them overseas, initially to Libya. The majority of their years overseas was in Libya and Saudi Arabia, with time also spent in Scotland and France. While employed by Intairdril, Ivan traveled extensively to several other countries, and Helen accompanied him on many of those trips. In 1979, they relocated back to the States, living in Riverton and Casper, Wyoming, and Williston, North Dakota, before settling in Houston. While living in Houston, Ivan retired, briefly, before going back to work for Pool Well Services, so they spent another four-year stint in Oman. After retirement from the oil business, they lived for a period of time in Lindale, Texas, before moving to Billings in 2006, where they were involved in the ownership and management of Emerald View Mobile Home Park.
Helen enjoyed needlework, spending many hours crocheting, knitting, tatting and sewing. She also enjoyed playing bridge and golf.
Helen was preceded in death by her husband Ivan; her parents, Edward and Mabel Harper; and siblings Catherine Bainter, Betty Kallen, Chuck Harper and Dick Harper. She is survived by her brother, Bob Harper; sisters Ginny Rathkamp, Mary Underwood, Margaret Solheim, Kathleen Thomas; and numerous nieces and nephews.
The family wishes to thank the staff of Aspen Meadows and the ladies from Stillwater Hospice for the wonderful care they gave Helen during her time with them.
Cremation has taken place. No services are planned, per Helen’s request.
Memorials may be made to: Aspen Meadows Health & Rehabilitation, 3155 Avenue C, Billings, MT 59102; Stillwater Hospice of Montana, 3737 Grand Ave., Suite 1, Billings, MT 59102; or the charity of one’s choice.
Condolences may be made online at www.michelottisawyers.com.
