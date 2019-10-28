Helen Krell passed unexpectedly last Saturday in her home. She worked for St. Vincent Healthcare for 27 years. A celebration of her life will be held in the St. Vincent Chapel on Wednesday, Oct. 30, at 2:30 pm followed by a reception. She is survived by her husband, four children, and a grandchild. Helen had a heart of gold and will be dearly missed.
