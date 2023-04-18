Helen Laverne Delange Henman, age 84, of Miles City passed away surrounded by family November 14, 2022 in Miles City, MT.
A Memorial service will be held on Saturday, April 22, 2023 at 11 a.m. at Stevenson & Sons Funeral Home in Miles City. Interment will follow in the family lot of the Custer County Cemetery. A luncheon will follow at the Parlor.
Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting: www.stevensonandsons.com.
