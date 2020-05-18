Helen Lizotte Pawlowski

Helen Marie Lizotte was born on Dec. 11, 1937, to Stephen and Bertha Lizotte in Belcourt, North Dakota. She passed away in her daughter's arms at RiverStone Hospice in Billings on May 16, 2020, after a courageous 3-year battle with cancer. A private family burial of ashes is planned. For a longer obituary and to share memories visit www.dahlfuneralchapel.com