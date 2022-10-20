Helen Louise Lang Berklund

Helen was born February 25, 1927 in Zap, ND. She was the oldest of four children born to Emil Lang and Alvina Brietling Lang. Helen's mother died when she was 12 leaving her to help raise her younger siblings.

Helen met Lloyd Berklund in Sidney, MT when working for the same bakery, where Lloyd threw a piece of bread dough at her to get her attention, she threw it back. They married June 1, 1946. There were three children born to this union: Allen, Joyce and Brenda. They moved to Billings in 1957.

Helen was a member of The Lutheran Church of The Good Shepherd church since 1959.

She was a very active member of the Altar Guild "working for the Lord" a task she loved to do.

Helen is survived by her sister, Verna Giese; her two daughters: Joyce Brown (Ross) and Brenda Kite Guptill (Terry); Grandchildren: Jamie Brown, Stephanie Kite Yarbrough (Isaiah), Jason Brown (Ashley), Rebecca Brown Burns (Dan), Robert Kite and William Kite (Tiffany); eight Great-Grandchildren: Aaron, Austin, Alex and Ashton Brown, Riley and Kaiden Yarbrough and Abigail and Preston Kite; Brother, Jon Lang; and sister, Sandra Fay Lang.

Preceding Helen in death were her parents; sister and brother-in-law, Loretta and Roy Neuberger; and their daughter; husband, Lloyd; and son, Allen; Brother and sister-in-law, Loren and Lois Lang; and brother-in-law, Rueben Giese.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to Stillwater Hospice, Church of The Good Shepherd, American Cancer Society or to a charity of your choice.