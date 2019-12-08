Helen Louise Schwartz, 84, of Billings, passed away on the morning of October 19, 2019.
She was born to Charles and Mary Avey, of Fort Morgan, Colorado, on April 23, 1935. Growing up on a farm, she spent much of her time gardening and baking with her mother, riding horses, and caring for her two younger brothers.
Helen married Harold Harris in Casper, Wyoming, on June 17, 1953, in a double-ring ceremony with her step-sister Barbara. Harold and Helen moved to Billings in 1959, were married 29 years and had four children.
Helen worked at Willi’s Fashion Salon in Downtown Billings during the early seventies, and later worked at Wong Village as the evening manager for 12 years.
On October 18, 1986, she married Vic Earl Schwartz of Billings; and was married until his passing 23 years later.
Helen is survived by three children: Debra (Kevin) Allmer of Sumner, Washington, Sandy (Troy) Chabot of Olympia, Washington, Brad (Kim) Harris of Billings; 11 grandchildren; 24 great-grandchildren; one great-great grandchild; her step-sister, Barbara Panizzon of Tucson, Arizona; and brother, Kenneth Avey of Casper, Wyoming, all of whom she dearly loved.
She is preceded in death by her precious daughter Sherri (Harris) Olson, parents Charles and Mary Avey, stepmother, Ruth Avey, and brother, Charles Avey, Jr.
Helen spent a great deal of time with family and friends. Her grandchildren enjoyed teasing her, and she enjoyed teasing them back. She had a strong Christian faith, and her beauty was a reflection of her joy. She was most happy when tasked with providing care to others. Her love, laughter, and kind spirit will be missed beyond measure.
