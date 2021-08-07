Our mother, Helen Lovina Vergason Cochran, 93 years, 8 months, 7 days, passed Feb. 15, 2020. We will hold two services, Hope United Methodist Church, 244 Wicks Lane, Billings, MT - August 13, 2021 at 11 a.m. with a light lunch to follow. The second service to be at the Lewistown United Methodist Church, 512 W Broadway, Lewistown, MT - August 14, 2021 at 11 a.m. with a light lunch to follow. The full obituary may be found on the website, Heights Family Funeral Home and Crematory, Billings, MT.