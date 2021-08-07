Our mother, Helen Lovina Vergason Cochran, 93 years, 8 months, 7 days, passed Feb. 15, 2020. We will hold two services, Hope United Methodist Church, 244 Wicks Lane, Billings, MT - August 13, 2021 at 11 a.m. with a light lunch to follow. The second service to be at the Lewistown United Methodist Church, 512 W Broadway, Lewistown, MT - August 14, 2021 at 11 a.m. with a light lunch to follow. The full obituary may be found on the website, Heights Family Funeral Home and Crematory, Billings, MT.
Just In
Helen Lovina Vergason Cochran
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.