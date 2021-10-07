In the early morning hours of Oct. 5, 2021, our dearly loved mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and great-great-grandmother was paid a visit by God's angels, who assisted her on her journey to join Him and her husband.

Helen Marie Ries Strekall was born on Nov. 9, 1926, in Conrad. Her father was John Ries and her mother was Eva Stoltz Ries. Helen had three brothers: Alfred, Raymond and Joe Ries. Her three sisters were Leola Salansky, Esther Crawley and DeEtta Bressler. All have preceded her in death.

Helen's mother passed away when Helen was 9 years old. About two years later, she moved to Conrad and lived with her older sister, Leola. Her sister's husband owned a grocery store, where Helen worked through her high school years. In 1944, she moved to Missoula and attended the University of Montana for one year. After that school year, Helen worked for the State Superintendent of Public Instruction. Helen then took a job in Helena with the VA office and later moved back to Missoula with the VA's office there.