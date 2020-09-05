Helen Marie Schrumpf

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Billings' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Helen M. Schrumpf, 89, of Billings, passed away peacefully at St. Vincent's on August 30 in the city she loved. Helen was born on October 7, 1930, in Roberts, the youngest of five children of John and Fiina Dahlman, who immigrated from Finland, homesteading on a farm in Roberts. Helen attended Carbon County H.S. and Billings Senior. She married Harold Aubrey in 1948 and they had two children, Robert and Norene.

They lived and worked in Billings, Red Lodge and Cody. In 1964, they returned to Billings and Helen worked as a nurse's aide at St. Vincent's Hospital and later for Internal Medicine Associates with Drs. Hurley, Lemiere, and Byorth and later, Dr. Neal Sorensen, who was her faithful family physician until her death. Her last major working years were spent as a business owner where she ran a successful commercial cleaning business. In 1990, after 42 years of marriage, Harold passed away following a long battle with cancer.

In 1998 Helen married Rudy Espeland. They loved to travel and dance at the Elks Club. The marriage was cut tragically short due to cancer three years later.