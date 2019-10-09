Helen Marie (Tade) Elkin, 75, a longtime resident of Billings, peacefully passed on Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019, after a five-year battle with ovarian cancer at RiverStone Hospice House in Billings.
She was born on Jan. 24, 1944, in Glasgow. Helen moved to Billings in the late 1960s, where she worked 17 years at Poly Food Basket and First Interstate Bank for many years. She truly loved seeing her customers and was the smile that greeted them every time they came in. Helen was a devoted Christian who dedicated her life to raising her children. She was a great cook and loved socializing, especially around a campfire. She learned to ski at a later age and enjoyed this immensely. She enjoyed going to movies, playing cards and games, especially Sequence, with her family. She hosted New Year’s Eve parties with her siblings, where they caught up on the news from home and reminisced of the ‘good ol’ days.’
Helen was preceded in death by her parents, Edward and Lillian Tade; and her two brothers, Marvin and Edward Tade. She will be greatly missed by her surviving family, including her husband of 28 years, Clarence Elkin; two sisters, LaDonna Sauer of Billings, Marcia Zygmond of Billings; one brother, Ron (Norma) of Scobey; two children, Lisa Peterson Bonneau of Helena and Gary (Sharon) Bonneau of Monument, Colorado; three stepchildren, Kelly Elkin of Dickinson, North Dakota, Brian (Desiree) Elkin of Billings and Krista (Elkin) Ramirez of Billings. Helen is also survived by 11 grandchildren, Tyler (Sarah) Peterson of Bridger; Nathan Peterson, Blake Peterson and Kyle Peterson, who are all active duty in the Navy; Ellen Bonneau, Madeleine Bonneau and Andrew Bonneau, all of Monument, Colorado; Jack and Brock Elkin of Billings; Anthony and Samantha Ramirez of Billings. Helen, ‘Gigi,’ also had two great-grandchildren, Teagan and Slade Peterson of Bridger.
Funeral services will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 12, at Michelotti-Sawyers Mortuary, 1001 Alderson Ave.
In lieu of flowers, Helen requested that memorials go to St. Jude Children’s Research or RiverStone Hospice in Billings.
