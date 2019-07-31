Helen ‘Mac’ McDonald passed away with her family by her side on Sunday July 28, 2019 after a short battle with cancer. Helen was born August 8, 1945 in Lewistown to John and Sylvia Gisi. Helen graduated from Billings Senior High school and returned to Lewistown to attend nursing school where she met the love of her life Donald (Bob) R McDonald and after a 2 month courtship they were married, Sept. 11, 1965. Bob and Helen moved to Billings where she worked for Deaconess Hospital/Billings Clinic for 48 years. This is where she gained the highly decorated name ‘Mac.’ Helen and Bob had three children, Robbin, Penny and Don (Laurie), nine grandchildren (Jessie, Travis, Courtney, Eriqa, Cash, Danyel, Tiffiny, Cole and Kyra,) three great grandchildren, (Kiaayo, Evah and Kharma.) Mac enjoyed caring for others, crocheting, painting, cake decorating, Tupperware sales and her flowers out in the yard. Mac was truly a strong loving woman who touched many hearts and souls.
Mac is survived by her husband Bob, daughter Penny and son Don, her siblings, Gwen, Vernon ‘Bud’, Jim and Theresa, grandchildren and great grandchildren, many nieces and nephews.
Those who preceded her in death were her parents John and Sylvia and daughter Robbin.
Services will be held at Smith’s Funeral Chapel, 925 South 27th St, Billings MT at 2 pm. Celebration of life to follow at 128 Nightingale Billings, MT 59101.
We would like to especially thank Paula and Michelle at Riverstone Hospice, Mac’s ‘sidekicks’ Deb and Tam, her lifelong friends Kay Robson and Helen Ruff and the many, many friends and family that were there to support and hug our mom during these last 5 weeks.
We love you more mom.
