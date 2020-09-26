 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Helen P. Elliot
0 entries

Helen P. Elliot

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Helen P. Elliot, 100, of Lewistown, died Thursday evening, September 17, 2020 in the Central Montana Health and Rehab Center of natural causes. Memorial services will be Friday, October 2, 2020, in the Judith Gap Methodist Church with committal to follow in the Judith Gap Cemetery. Cremation has taken place with the Cloyd Funeral Home assisting the family.

Friends are asked to make memorials to the Judith Gap Methodist Church, St. Jude Children's Hospital, Shrine Hospital for Crippled Children or the charity of their choice and they may be left at the Cloyd Funeral Home.

Condolences for the family may be posted online at www.cloydfuneralhome.com.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News