Helen P. Elliot, 100, of Lewistown, died Thursday evening, September 17, 2020 in the Central Montana Health and Rehab Center of natural causes. Memorial services will be Friday, October 2, 2020, in the Judith Gap Methodist Church with committal to follow in the Judith Gap Cemetery. Cremation has taken place with the Cloyd Funeral Home assisting the family.
Friends are asked to make memorials to the Judith Gap Methodist Church, St. Jude Children's Hospital, Shrine Hospital for Crippled Children or the charity of their choice and they may be left at the Cloyd Funeral Home.
Condolences for the family may be posted online at www.cloydfuneralhome.com.
