Helen 'Patsy' Elizabeth Munson, age 97, passed away peacefully on Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022. She was born on Oct. 11, 1924 in Melrose, Minnesota to Elmo and Edna Shaw.

She met the love of her life, Elmer 'Lucky' Munson at a dance at the Cut Bank Army Air Force Base and they were married on August 19, 1944 in Billings, Montana where the first two of their six children were born. They eventually settled in Conrad, Montana where the rest of their children were born.

Helen was a faithful member of St. Michael's church where she also taught catechism. Upon Lucky's retirement, they moved back to Billings, Montana to be closer to family. She loved dancing, gardening, and raising her children.

She is preceded in death by her husband of 57 years; son, Greg; siblings, Mary Sannes (Cyril), Alyce Rozett (Arthur) and “Fritz” Shaw (Eleanora); sons-in-law, Tom Bonogofsky and Don Kindsfather; and numerous nieces and nephews. Those she leaves behind her five children: Ginger Kindsfather; Priscilla Korb (Tom); Debra Bonogofsky; Dan Munson (Suzi); and Cindy Chandler (Dax). She was also loved by many nieces and nephews, grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Her kind heart and vibrant soul will be deeply missed. Due to the pandemic, a celebration of Helen's life will be held later this summer.