Helen Phyllis Ford Detra

1927-2021
Helen Detra of Billings, Montana, passed away peacefully on Oct. 11, 2021, at the age of 94. She was born on August 16, 1927, in Birds, Illinois to George and Edna (Coombs) Ford. She graduated from the Lawrenceville Township High School in 1945. Following high school, she worked as a legal secretary for the Sumner and Lewis Law Firm until relocating to the Florida Gulf Coast area in the early 1950s.
Helen lived on Madeira Beach in Florida and enjoyed everything that beach life had to offer, including meeting her future husband Robert L. Detra. They married July 18, 1959, and together had two children, Cheryl and David. Their marriage lasted nearly 62 years when he passed away in June of 2021.
Ready for a change from Florida, they relocated their family to Montana in the summer of 1973. Helen continued being a stay-at-home mom, always taking good care of her family. She enjoyed watching Jeopardy, reading, solving crossword puzzles, sewing, crocheting, and baking. She loved chocolate - nothing fancy - a bowl of Hershey Kisses was all she needed. Her sugar cookies were melt-in-the mouth delicious. She had a good sense of humor and her witty comments would make you laugh out loud. She enjoyed talk radio shows like Coast to Coast AM, and as her vision deteriorated, she particularly enjoyed the audiobooks she received through the Montana State Library's Talking Book program. At ages 83 and 84, she participated in the 2 mile Montana Women's Run and said she would've gotten a medal if she hadn't stopped to talk to her son-in-law. She lived in the family home until the age of 93.
One of her favorite pastimes was watching her grandsons and their friends play sports. She never let cold windy Montana weather deter her from attending a game, saying, “If they can get out there in the cold to play, then I can be there to watch.” She spent many hours sitting on cold bleachers wrapped in a coat and blanket. Stoic by nature, she never complained about anything no matter how achy her body became in her final years. She didn't want to be a bother to anyone.
The family greatly appreciates the loving care Helen received from her St. John's Hospice team and the staff of the Butterfly Homes assisted living. We are forever grateful.
Survivors include her children: Cheryl Hoover (Jim) and David Detra (Christine) of Billings; 11 grandchildren: Tracey Brock (Jeremy), Jeff Alitz (Angie), Jason Detra (Lyndsee), Angela Detra, Brian Hoover (Amy), Matt Hagen (Laura), Kady Detra, Shaun Hoover (Priscila), Nicholas Detra, Beau Detra, and Lane Detra; 10 great grandchildren; and three great-great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, two brothers LeRoy and Amos, and two step-children, Jody and Mark Detra.
Per Helen's request, there will not be a memorial service. Following cremation, her remains will be buried with her husband's at Yellowstone National Cemetery in Laurel, Montana.
Memorials may be made to St. John's Hospice, 2429 Mission Way, Billings, MT 59102 or the Montana State Library's Talking Book program, PO Box 201800, Helena, MT 59620.
