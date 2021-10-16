Helen Phyllis Ford Detra

Helen Detra of Billings, Montana, passed away peacefully on Oct. 11, 2021, at the age of 94. She was born on August 16, 1927, in Birds, Illinois to George and Edna (Coombs) Ford. She graduated from the Lawrenceville Township High School in 1945. Following high school, she worked as a legal secretary for the Sumner and Lewis Law Firm until relocating to the Florida Gulf Coast area in the early 1950s.

Helen lived on Madeira Beach in Florida and enjoyed everything that beach life had to offer, including meeting her future husband Robert L. Detra. They married July 18, 1959, and together had two children, Cheryl and David. Their marriage lasted nearly 62 years when he passed away in June of 2021.

Ready for a change from Florida, they relocated their family to Montana in the summer of 1973. Helen continued being a stay-at-home mom, always taking good care of her family. She enjoyed watching Jeopardy, reading, solving crossword puzzles, sewing, crocheting, and baking. She loved chocolate - nothing fancy - a bowl of Hershey Kisses was all she needed. Her sugar cookies were melt-in-the mouth delicious. She had a good sense of humor and her witty comments would make you laugh out loud. She enjoyed talk radio shows like Coast to Coast AM, and as her vision deteriorated, she particularly enjoyed the audiobooks she received through the Montana State Library's Talking Book program. At ages 83 and 84, she participated in the 2 mile Montana Women's Run and said she would've gotten a medal if she hadn't stopped to talk to her son-in-law. She lived in the family home until the age of 93.