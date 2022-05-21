Helen R. Reichert, 100, of Billings, passed away on May 18, at Aspen Meadows. She was born on April 12, 1922, in Richardton, North Dakota, daughter of Mathew and Margaret Hegel. She was raised and attended school in Fromberg. On Nov. 19, 1940, she married Paul Reichert.

Helen was a talented fabricator, seamstress and gardener. She also enjoyed fishing.

She was preceded in death by her son, Don; brothers John and George Hegel; sisters Tillie, Rose and Pauline; and grandson-in-law Michael Tylo. Helen is survived by daughters Jeanie Peterson and Linda (Joe) Hoppman; son Ted (Pat) Reichert; daughter-in-law Eileen Reichert; sisters Marge Kenney and Emily Fhiir; 10 grandchildren, Jeff (Julie) Peterson, Scott (Marlena) Peterson, Melissa Hoppman, Matt Hoppman (Rachael), T.J. Reichert (Janey), Donny (Marlana) Reichert, Eric Reichert, Rusty Reichert, Rachelle Tylo and Toby Erickson; and 11 great-grandchildren.

A celebration of life will be at a later date. Condolences may be made at www.michelottisawyers.com.

Helen's family would like to thank everyone at Aspen Meadows for the wonderful care they provided to Helen.