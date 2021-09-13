Helen Samuelson entered peacefully into the arms of Jesus on Sept. 8, 2021. Her daughter was by her side during the end days and a beautiful nurse was with her, holding her hand and playing sweet music for her as she took her last breath.

Helen was born in Beach, ND on April 30, 1938, to Ray and Clarice Kukowski. She grew up on the family ranch outside of Beach and loved her horses. She went to a country school until she attended high school in Beach. She was very proud to have graduated from college with her degree in teaching. She moved to Billings to teach 4th grade and lived with her dear friend Karen Frank. They remain dear friends to this day. She always said, "Karen is our family," and we all agree. Helen married George Samuelson and together they had two children. They raised their family in Glendive, MT. They later divorced and Helen moved back to Billings where she did speech therapy and worked in retail.

Helen loved to play bridge. She played in many tournaments throughout her life and was an excellent player. She played bridge online once she was unable to go to bridge club. She played until two days before her passing. She also loved to dance. Any chance to go dancing, she took! She was the best dancer I have ever seen. There was always music playing in her home, and she danced with her cats, friends, or by herself if there was nobody else available.