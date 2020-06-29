× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Billings' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Helen Seeberger Boespflug, 95, formally from Glendive passed away on June 26, 2020, in Billings.

Helen was born in Glendive April 7, 1925, to Nicolas and Katherine Seeberger. She attended High School in Glendive. After graduating she joined the Cadet Nurse Corps and took her pre-med training at MSU then started nurse's training at Columbus Hospital in Great Falls. After obtaining her RN Degree she returned to Glendive and worked at the Northern Pacific Hospital that later became the Glendive Community hospital. Helen served as the charge nurse at that hospital for almost 25 years.

She met her future husband Robert Boespflug in high school when his family moved into the house next door. After WWII, they married on Nov. 30, 1946. Together Helen and Robert raised three children.

Helen was a very dedicated nurse, she retired in 1983. She was a member of Sacred Heart Church in Glendive, before moving to Billings in 2006. Then she joined the St Thomas parish. She was a member of Catholic Daughters for over 20 years and sang in the church choir. She loved to tend her beautiful rose garden, play cards and share wonderful times with family and good friends. She was also a Church Council member and served on the Board of Directors for Grandview Assisted Living Facility.