Helen Seeberger Boespflug, 95, formally from Glendive passed away on June 26, 2020, in Billings.
Helen was born in Glendive April 7, 1925, to Nicolas and Katherine Seeberger. She attended High School in Glendive. After graduating she joined the Cadet Nurse Corps and took her pre-med training at MSU then started nurse's training at Columbus Hospital in Great Falls. After obtaining her RN Degree she returned to Glendive and worked at the Northern Pacific Hospital that later became the Glendive Community hospital. Helen served as the charge nurse at that hospital for almost 25 years.
She met her future husband Robert Boespflug in high school when his family moved into the house next door. After WWII, they married on Nov. 30, 1946. Together Helen and Robert raised three children.
Helen was a very dedicated nurse, she retired in 1983. She was a member of Sacred Heart Church in Glendive, before moving to Billings in 2006. Then she joined the St Thomas parish. She was a member of Catholic Daughters for over 20 years and sang in the church choir. She loved to tend her beautiful rose garden, play cards and share wonderful times with family and good friends. She was also a Church Council member and served on the Board of Directors for Grandview Assisted Living Facility.
Helen was preceded death by her parents, four brothers, and her husband.
Survivors include two sons, Dale Boespflug (Pamela), of Helena, Steven Boespflug (Laurie) of Omaha, Nebraska; and daughter Jane Dalbey (Daniel) of Billings; grandchildren Jeffrey Boespflug (Angela), Jennifer Dillion (Zackary), Lisa Meyer (Joe) and Ana Bauer (Jared). Helen has eight great-grandchildren: Parker and Rian Boespflug, Fawkes and Finnley Flaherty, Jack Dilion, Mason Meyer, and Adelynn and Lucas Bauer. She also has three step-grandchildren Megan, Ian and Gwenlan Dalbey. Helen also had a very special relationship with her numerous nieces and nephews.
Cremation has taken place and a private funeral mass with immediate family will be celebrated at a later date. She will be greatly missed by her family and friends. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Springs Assisted Living facility in Billings.
