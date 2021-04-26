Helen Y. Johnson

Helen Y. Johnson, 74, Sidney, MT, went to be with her Savior Jesus on Thursday, April 22, 2021, while under the care of hospice with her daughters by her side.

Helen was born on July 29, 1946 to Frank Emmett Gurney Jr. and Amy (Jackson) Gurney in Sidney, MT. She attended Sidney Public Schools graduating in 1964 and went on to attend Billings Business School earning a two-year business degree.

She married Byron Johnson on June 26, 1966 and was blessed with two lovely daughters.

They lived in Kearns, Utah until they moved back to Sidney to be closer to family. While in Utah, Helen worked at Tooele Army Depot, where she documented what needed to be repaired on broken machinery shipped back from the Vietnam war. She held many jobs at Holly Sugar, now known as Sidney Sugars.

Her biggest accomplishment was when she joined the family business, Gurney Electric, and worked beside her father and brothers. She retired from Gurney Electric after 34 years.