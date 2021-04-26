Helen Y. Johnson
Helen Y. Johnson, 74, Sidney, MT, went to be with her Savior Jesus on Thursday, April 22, 2021, while under the care of hospice with her daughters by her side.
Helen was born on July 29, 1946 to Frank Emmett Gurney Jr. and Amy (Jackson) Gurney in Sidney, MT. She attended Sidney Public Schools graduating in 1964 and went on to attend Billings Business School earning a two-year business degree.
She married Byron Johnson on June 26, 1966 and was blessed with two lovely daughters.
They lived in Kearns, Utah until they moved back to Sidney to be closer to family. While in Utah, Helen worked at Tooele Army Depot, where she documented what needed to be repaired on broken machinery shipped back from the Vietnam war. She held many jobs at Holly Sugar, now known as Sidney Sugars.
Her biggest accomplishment was when she joined the family business, Gurney Electric, and worked beside her father and brothers. She retired from Gurney Electric after 34 years.
Helen enjoyed attending Assembly of God Church, along with spending time taking care of her yard and flowers. She had a special love for animals which was seen in the care and joy she had for her cats. She frequently traveled to see her daughters and she always had fun stories to share about her many Amtrak train adventures. Helen loved spending time with her grandchildren including attending their hockey games throughout the years. She also enjoyed spending time with her friend Gloria Sanders as well as her sisters-in-law Darlene and Tawnya Gurney.
Helen is survived by her daughters Pam (Troy) Mickelson of Rochester, MN and Theresa (Jim) Larson of Fargo, ND; her grandchildren Francesca (Frankie) Mickelson, T. Palmer Mickelson, Emily Larson and Benjamin Larson; her brother Ron (Tawnya) Gurney of Sidney, Montana; her sister-in-law Darlene Gurney of Fairborn, Ohio; her many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews and her special pen pal Trey Nuño.
She was preceded in death by her parents Frank and Amy Gurney and her brother Frank Gurney III.
The family wishes to express their deep gratitude to Sanford Hospice House for their compassion and care.
In lieu of flowers, Helen's wishes are to have memorials sent to Sidney Assembly of God.
A memorial service will be held at Assembly of God Church on Wednesday, April 28 at 11 a.m. in Sidney, Montana.
