Helene "Skip" Sheehan Darling

Helene "Skip" Sheehan Darling at 97-1/2, in the early morning of December 6, Helene peacefully completed her circle of life. Family, prayers, love, and music surrounded her.

Cremation has taken place and a celebration of her life and love will take place next spring. To view a full obituary and to share memories, please visit www.smithfuneralchapels.com.

