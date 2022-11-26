Henry A. McNeel "Hank"

Henry A. McNeel was born on November 21, 1936 to John A. McNeel and Mary Lou Gilmore McNeel Manning in New Castle, CO. Hank passed away November 15, just a week before his 86th birthday.

Hank was a weed scientist for the BLM and was passionate about weed control. He received numerous achievement and recognition awards for his work in controlling weeds. He served on the Yellowstone County Weed Board from 2006 to 2021. Before working for the BLM, he worked for the Forest Service, was County Agent in Rupert, Idaho and worked for the U of I as head grounds keeper, all while continuing to farm.

Other interests included hunting, creating horseshoe art, working with diamond willow making canes and walking sticks and of course his work with rocks specifically agates , He was always interested in farming and growing weed free hay, of which he was very proud.

He was able to learn in depth about other countries and their cultures . While he was in high School, he participated in the International Farm Youth Exchange and lived in Mexico for 6mos with two different families. While in the Army he was stationed in Germany and traveled around Europe. He lived with a family off base while there. He spent a month traveling in Russia while working for the BLM as part of an international team studying weeds

He always told a good story of life experiences, had a sense of humor and a keen wit. He was not one to beat around the bush and was known as a straight shooter. Everyone knew where they stood with him.

He was the loving husband, friend, partner and companion to Rita McNeel for 17 years. He is also survived by his two sons, Randy (Teresa) and Russell(Heidi) McNeel and daughter Tammy (Craig) Greenwalt and step daughter Marty (Wendell) Carlson, five grandchildren, three step grandchildren, two great-grandchildren and two step grandchildren, his sister Betty Lou Woolard, and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews.

Hank requested that no services be held. Cremation has taken place and his ashes will be spread at a later date.

As Hank would say “thanks a million” to friends and good neighbors (Leland and Stan) for the support and help provided the past three years.