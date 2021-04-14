Henry Bud Schaffer
On a cold snowy Sunday, Dec. 26, 1926, in Jamestown, North Dakota, Henry Bud Schaffer was born. Bud was brought home to Carrington, North Dakota, where he was raised along with his older brothers John and Ed. Bud also had an older sister, Alice. Bud was the fourth child born to Jacob Miles Schaffer (B. 1896 - D. 1983) and Christina Hoffman Schaffer (B.1897 - D. 1973). Alice had a son, Richard, who was raised by his grandparents, Jacob and Christina. Bud thought the world of his nephew Dick.
When Bud was young, his family moved to Billings, where he attended North Park Elementary School. The family lived in Billings for a short time and returned to Carrington.
Bud joined the Navy in Nov. of 1944 and was honorably discharged in April of 1946. Bud served his time aboard the USS Missouri in the South Pacific on the Island of Guam. Bud was extremely proud of his military service.
After Bud was discharged from the Navy he returned to Carrington, eventually moving to Billings. Bud's brother Ed lived in Billings and worked for the telephone company. Ed introduced Bud to the beautiful telephone operator who became his loving wife of 57 years. Our dad and mom had their first date and within a few weeks, on Valentine's day, Dad proposed to Mom. They were married 13 days later, on Feb. 27, 1954. Dad and Mom enjoyed working in their yard with their garden and flowers.
In Bud's early years. he worked at the Billings Dairy, eventually became a painting contractor. He then passed the painting trade on to some of his grandchildren.
Bud and Faye Ann had three daughters, Ann, Jodi and Kristi. They had 13 grandchildren and 22 great-grandchildren.
A memorial service celebration will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, April 17, at Aspen View Retirement Community, followed by a Military Honors ceremony at 12:30 p.m., at Sunset Memorial Gardens.
