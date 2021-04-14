Henry Bud Schaffer

On a cold snowy Sunday, Dec. 26, 1926, in Jamestown, North Dakota, Henry Bud Schaffer was born. Bud was brought home to Carrington, North Dakota, where he was raised along with his older brothers John and Ed. Bud also had an older sister, Alice. Bud was the fourth child born to Jacob Miles Schaffer (B. 1896 - D. 1983) and Christina Hoffman Schaffer (B.1897 - D. 1973). Alice had a son, Richard, who was raised by his grandparents, Jacob and Christina. Bud thought the world of his nephew Dick.

When Bud was young, his family moved to Billings, where he attended North Park Elementary School. The family lived in Billings for a short time and returned to Carrington.

Bud joined the Navy in Nov. of 1944 and was honorably discharged in April of 1946. Bud served his time aboard the USS Missouri in the South Pacific on the Island of Guam. Bud was extremely proud of his military service.