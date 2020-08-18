Henry Charles Harmoning

‘I was proud to be Harry and Lola's son. I was proud to be a Marine. I was proud of my 35 years of service with the water treatment plant. Most of all, I was proud to be ‘dad' to my two sons, Andy and Eli.'
Henry ‘Chopper' Charles Harmoning passed away August 15, 2020. Henry was born in Billings on Sept. 5, 1951, to Harry and Lola Harmoning, joining three sisters. He was later joined by three more sisters and a brother. He graduated from Billings Senior High School in 1969 and joined the Marine Corps, serving from 1969-1971. After leaving the military, he worked a variety of jobs before joining the city water department in 1974, where he worked until retirement in 2009. For several years he was also the ‘maintenance man' at Pioneer School. Henry married Gail Thaut in 1984; divorcing in 2006. Together they were blessed with two boys who are an extreme source of pride.
Fall was Henry's favorite time of year. He loved hunting, both in his youth with his father and good friend Leon, and later with his son; and football, especially the UM Griz. He was extremely handy and spent many hours building outdoor ornaments for family and friends. If Chopper couldn't fix it, you might as well throw it away!
Henry was preceded in death by his parents and his sisters Nancy Johnson and Beverly Comer. He is survived by his sons Andrew and Eli (Brenda); siblings Judy (Ron) Williams, Betty (Mike) Ready, Carol (Robert) Osen, Gene Harmoning, Elaine Harmoning; grandsons Hunter and Braxton; numerous nieces and nephews; and his beloved friend Zoe.
A Memorial Service will be held Saturday, August 22, at 10 a.m. at Heights Family Funeral Home.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.