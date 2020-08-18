Henry Charles Harmoning

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Billings' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

‘I was proud to be Harry and Lola's son. I was proud to be a Marine. I was proud of my 35 years of service with the water treatment plant. Most of all, I was proud to be ‘dad' to my two sons, Andy and Eli.'

Henry ‘Chopper' Charles Harmoning passed away August 15, 2020. Henry was born in Billings on Sept. 5, 1951, to Harry and Lola Harmoning, joining three sisters. He was later joined by three more sisters and a brother. He graduated from Billings Senior High School in 1969 and joined the Marine Corps, serving from 1969-1971. After leaving the military, he worked a variety of jobs before joining the city water department in 1974, where he worked until retirement in 2009. For several years he was also the ‘maintenance man' at Pioneer School. Henry married Gail Thaut in 1984; divorcing in 2006. Together they were blessed with two boys who are an extreme source of pride.

Fall was Henry's favorite time of year. He loved hunting, both in his youth with his father and good friend Leon, and later with his son; and football, especially the UM Griz. He was extremely handy and spent many hours building outdoor ornaments for family and friends. If Chopper couldn't fix it, you might as well throw it away!