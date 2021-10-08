Henry “Hank” John Lowe, 85, of Billings Montana was taken up to heaven on Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021, due to natural causes.

Henry was born August 4, 1936, to Henry and Marie Lowe on the homestead in Dean Montana. His family later moved to Columbus Montana where he spent the rest of his childhood. Henry served in United States Army from 1955 to 1958.

Henry married the love of his life Clara Belle Reintsma on Dec. 26, 1958. They raised their three children, Rodney, Danny and Valerie in Billings, Montana. Henry supported his family by working in the construction industry until his retirement. In his retirement years his hobbies included woodworking in his shop and tending his garden.

Henry is survived by his wife of 62 years, Clara. She was devoted to him until his last breath. He is also survived by his son, Rodney (Alyson) of Merlin Oregon; his son, Danny (Marcy) of Billings, Montana; and his daughter, Valerie Wilson (Scott) of Red Lodge, Montana. His grandchildren Bryan, Larissa, Makala, Samantha, Eric, Kayla, Chase and Carson. His great-grandchildren Scotty, Peyton, Mila, Isaac and Colter. His brother, Harry, of Missouri is his last surviving sibling. He is preceded in death by his parents and ten siblings.

A private graveside service will be held for family and friends on Monday, Oct. 18, 2021.