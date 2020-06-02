Henry 'Hank' Zickuhr
0 entries

Henry 'Hank' Zickuhr

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Henry 'Hank' Zickuhr

Henry 'Hank' Zickuhr , 83, went to be with Jesus on May 14, 2020. A memorial to celebrate Hank's life will be held June 11, 2020, 11 a.m. at Faith Chapel. To comply with COVID regulations a box lunch will be served after.

To read more of Henry's story please go to www.cfgbillings.com/family/zickuhr

To plant a tree in memory of Henry Zickuhr as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News