Henry Kaiser, 96, went to be with his Lord and Savior, May 28, 2020. He passed away at the Richardson Cottage in Laurel where he resided the last year of his life.

Henry was born Sept. 1, 1923, to Henry Frank and Katherine Lehr Kaiser in the family home on Durland Ave in Laurel. After four girls the Kaiser family finally had a son. Church bells rang at the German Congregational Church as his father and friends celebrated going house to house on the south side letting the people know the Kaiser family finally had a son!

He graduated from Laurel High school in 1941. He then went to work for the Northern Pacific Railroad when he turned 18, where he worked in the yard office for over 40 years. Hank served in the Army Transportation Corps during WWII serving overseas in France and Germany earning the rank of Tech 5 Sergeant. He married Lois Baker in Big Timber on Nov. 27, 1942, in the parsonage of the Lutheran Church. They were married 76 years before Lois' passing just a year ago. To this union two children were born, Judith Ann Ungefucht and Maurice Raymond Kaiser.