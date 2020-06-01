Henry Kaiser, 96, went to be with his Lord and Savior, May 28, 2020. He passed away at the Richardson Cottage in Laurel where he resided the last year of his life.
Henry was born Sept. 1, 1923, to Henry Frank and Katherine Lehr Kaiser in the family home on Durland Ave in Laurel. After four girls the Kaiser family finally had a son. Church bells rang at the German Congregational Church as his father and friends celebrated going house to house on the south side letting the people know the Kaiser family finally had a son!
He graduated from Laurel High school in 1941. He then went to work for the Northern Pacific Railroad when he turned 18, where he worked in the yard office for over 40 years. Hank served in the Army Transportation Corps during WWII serving overseas in France and Germany earning the rank of Tech 5 Sergeant. He married Lois Baker in Big Timber on Nov. 27, 1942, in the parsonage of the Lutheran Church. They were married 76 years before Lois' passing just a year ago. To this union two children were born, Judith Ann Ungefucht and Maurice Raymond Kaiser.
He loved to sing and always said if you leave church not singing you are going to the wrong church. Being with the children, grandkids and great-grandkids were the most important part of his life. Following them in their sporting events and other activities kept him busy. His favorite time was Saturday and Sunday mornings when his son Mauri, grandson Jared and great-grandson Dylan met, going over the stock market and weekly sporting events. Dad's favorite hobby was following the stock market and he steered all of his children to a degree in finance.
He is preceded in death by his parents; wife Lois; sister-in-laws Leila (Lou) Psenda and Delila (Alex) Kaiser; six sisters Mary Kaiser, Molly (Pete) Brano, Rachael (Gay) Baus, Lydia (Emanuel) Fox, Leona (Andy) Peterson and Martha (Levi) Yates; granddaughter Tracy Grady and her three children, McKenzie, Christopher and Clay Henry.
Henry is survived by his brother Alex, children Judy and Mauri, grandchildren Scott Ungefucht, Cortney Ruth, Jared (Melissa) Kaiser, Jeannette (Eli) Meccage; four great-grandchildren Lacy Grady, Abby Wink, Dylan and Ethan Meccage; five great-great grandsons and one great-great granddaughter.
Thanks to the staff of Richardson's Cottage for their loving care and patience in caring for our mother and father.
Viewing will be at Smith's Funeral Home in Laurel, Tuesday, June 2 from 4 to 7 p.m.
Funeral Services will be 11 a.m. on Wednesday, June 3 at Grace Bible Church in Laurel with burial at the National Veterans Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Grace Bible Church at 917 Washington Ave. or PO Box 486 Laurel MT 59044 or charity of choice.
