Henry M. Dater III
Henry M. Dater III

Henry M. Dater, III died April 24, 2020, at his home.

Henry is survived by his wife, JoAnne Beringer and five sons, James, Pete and Joseph Bolenbaugh, Seth Blades and Brett Sweeney.

Services pending.

