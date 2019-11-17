Henry Mervin Doely, Jr. 'Hank,' 94, entered into eternal rest on Friday, Nov. 1, 2019, in Billings, from complications of a fall.
Born on Sept. 19, 1925, in Edmond, North Dakota, to parents, Henry Doely, Sr. and Minnie Sofia Doely. His siblings were Marion Charlotte Petersen (Pete), Evelyn Iola Wilcox (Edward), Ralph Woyen Doely (Bonnie) and Mary Lou Sheets (Charles).
Hank graduated from Rapelje high school in 1943 as the self-proclaimed 'Class Clown'! He joined the United States Navy in 1944, where he spent 13 months serving on the USS Lunga Point aircraft carrier. He married his classmate Patty Brickley on Oct. 21, 1947, at the American Lutheran Church in Billings. Hank and Patty moved to Madelia, Minnesota, where they went into business with his shipmate Don Thorn and his wife, Chris. Their firstborn son, Stephen Henry, was born there.
Patty’s parents were retiring in Rapelje. Hank and Patty bought their business, Rapelje Mercantile. Upon Hank’s completion of U.S. Postal School, he was awarded the position of Post Master of Rapelje, MT 59067, where he succeeded his father-in-law, H.E. Brickley.
Three more sons were born: Thomas Halsey (Gary), Gregory K. and Donald Scott; five grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. Hank retired on Sept. 19, 1980, but continued farming until he retired at age 83. Hank and Patty celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary with a large dinner dance held in Columbus. They were married for 67 years.
A memorial celebration of Hank's life will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 30, at Michelotti-Sawyers Mortuary, 1001 Alderson Ave., followed by interment at the Rapelje Cemetery.
Please join the family for a luncheon at the Rapelje Cafe in Rapelje.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the American Legion, 1540 Broadwater Ave., Billings, MT 59102 or the charity of your choice.
— RIP Daddy!
