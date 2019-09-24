{{featured_button_text}}

Henry Seitz, 95, of Broadview, passed away Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019, at the RiverStone Hospice Home.

The only son of Andreas and Margareta Seitz, Henry was born Nov. 5, 1923, in Broadview. He graduated from Broadview High School.

Henry married Arlys Jean Paulson on Nov. 15, 1952. She preceded him in death on Oct. 7, 2016.

Henry ranched and farmed his entire life. He enjoyed playing the accordion, ham and CB radio, polka music, and attending the Polka Fest and Hamfest. He loved his grandkids.

He is survived by his daughter, Trish Kellogg of Ridgefield, Washington; sons Jim (Lavonne) of Acton, Kevin (Rhonda) of Culbertson and David (Jennifer) of Billings; 10 grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

His son Keith preceded him in death in 1987.

Vigil service will be at 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 26, at Michelotti-Sawyers Mortuary, 1001 Alderson Ave. Funeral Mass will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 27, at St. Pius X Church, 717 18th St. West, with rite of committal in the Lavina Cemetery.

