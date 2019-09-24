Henry Seitz, 95, of Broadview, passed away Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019, at the RiverStone Hospice Home.
The only son of Andreas and Margareta Seitz, Henry was born Nov. 5, 1923, in Broadview. He graduated from Broadview High School.
Henry married Arlys Jean Paulson on Nov. 15, 1952. She preceded him in death on Oct. 7, 2016.
Henry ranched and farmed his entire life. He enjoyed playing the accordion, ham and CB radio, polka music, and attending the Polka Fest and Hamfest. He loved his grandkids.
You have free articles remaining.
He is survived by his daughter, Trish Kellogg of Ridgefield, Washington; sons Jim (Lavonne) of Acton, Kevin (Rhonda) of Culbertson and David (Jennifer) of Billings; 10 grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
His son Keith preceded him in death in 1987.
Vigil service will be at 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 26, at Michelotti-Sawyers Mortuary, 1001 Alderson Ave. Funeral Mass will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 27, at St. Pius X Church, 717 18th St. West, with rite of committal in the Lavina Cemetery.
Condolences may be shared by visiting www.michelottisawyers.com.
To plant a tree in memory of Henry Seitz as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.