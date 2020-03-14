Henry Thelmer Hammersmark

Henry (Hank) Hammersmark, 84, passed away on March 3, 2020.

Hank was born Dec. 17, 1935, and raised in Big Timber, Montana, the son of Norwegian immigrants, Tonnes Mikal (Mike) and Margaret (Stene) Hammersmark and was raised along with siblings Thordis (Ann) Knudsen, Linda Long and Marvin Hammersmark. Hank learned the lessons of hard work and love from an early age, helping his parents on their dairy farm outside of Big Timber. Hank attended country school until the eighth grade, walking uphill against the wind both ways, before graduating from Sweet Grass County High School in 1953.

Hank met the love of his life, Suzanne Hawks, while at college, eventually marrying in January, 1960. They spent 60 wonderful years together and were blessed with three sons, Rory, Brett and Dan.

Hank graduated from Montana State University, a member of Sigma Nu, with a degree in civil engineering. He went to work for the BLM, eventually retiring after 30 years of service, and was the Chief Engineer for the state of Montana when he retired. While working for the BLM, Hank had the opportunity to see a lot of the country, transferring to offices in Arizona and Idaho before settling back in Billings in 1978.