Henry Thelmer Hammersmark

Henry (Hank) Hammersmark, 84, passed away on March 3, 2020.
Hank was born Dec. 17, 1935, and raised in Big Timber, Montana, the son of Norwegian immigrants, Tonnes Mikal (Mike) and Margaret (Stene) Hammersmark and was raised along with siblings Thordis (Ann) Knudsen, Linda Long and Marvin Hammersmark. Hank learned the lessons of hard work and love from an early age, helping his parents on their dairy farm outside of Big Timber. Hank attended country school until the eighth grade, walking uphill against the wind both ways, before graduating from Sweet Grass County High School in 1953.
Hank met the love of his life, Suzanne Hawks, while at college, eventually marrying in January, 1960. They spent 60 wonderful years together and were blessed with three sons, Rory, Brett and Dan.
Hank graduated from Montana State University, a member of Sigma Nu, with a degree in civil engineering. He went to work for the BLM, eventually retiring after 30 years of service, and was the Chief Engineer for the state of Montana when he retired. While working for the BLM, Hank had the opportunity to see a lot of the country, transferring to offices in Arizona and Idaho before settling back in Billings in 1978.
After retiring, Hank spent time fishing, golfing, woodworking, hunting with his son Brett, conducting dam inspections for the BLM and estimating for Kirkness Roofing. While working for Kirkness Roofing, he found time to help out elderly customers, as well as his neighbors, with small home improvement projects, enlisting many friends to assist. Hank always endeavored to ensure that all of the work was done to the highest quality. He hand-crafted many keepsake furniture items for his family to treasure. He was known as a great yodeler.
He loved visiting his brother, Marvin, on his farm in Ballantine, Montana. He also loved talking with his sister, Ann, in Malta, Montana, who kept him up to date on all matters of family. His nieces and nephews gave him great joy with their visits, phone calls, and support (and occasional deliveries of sheep manure for his garden). He always enjoyed going for coffee with friends and finding local bargains. Hank and Sue loved sharing produce from their garden with neighbors. A knock on the door often meant fresh vegetables were in the offering.
Hank and Sue were gifted with some of the best neighbors you could wish for. The “community” looked after each other for years (decades) and this was most evident during the time of Hank's declining health.
Hank was preceded in death by his parents, his Uncle Olaf (Verna) Stene, his two sisters Linda Long and Ann Knudsen, his two brothers Marvin Hammersmark and Lloyd Hammersmark, and brothers-in-law Jim Long and George (Spike) Knudsen.
Hank is survived by his loving wife, Sue; their three children, Rory (Shaun) Hammersmark of Boise, Idaho, Brett (Wendy) Hammersmark of Boise, Dan (Mari) Hammersmark of San Mateo, California; as well as their three grandchildren, Tina Hammersmark, Anna Hammersmark, and Sam Hammersmark of Boise.
We will be establishing a memorial fund for junior golfers at Yegan Golf Course, in Hank and Sue's name. Contributions may be made in their name to enable more kids to play a game they both loved.
Cremation has taken place. A memorial service in Big Timber will be planned at a future date.
