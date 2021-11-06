 Skip to main content
Henry Weschenfelder
Henry Weschenfelder went home to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Monday Oct. 25, 2021 after a long battle with cancer.

Funeral Services will be held on Wednesday Nov. 10, 2021 at 1 p.m. at Shepherd Bible Church. A luncheon will follow the service with internment at Park City Cemetery.

Memorials can be made to Shepherd Bible Church, 5622 Chicago Rd., Shepherd, MT 59079, or the Montana Rescue Mission, P.O. Box 3232, Billings, MT 59103. To view a full obituary and share memories with the family, visit www.dahlfuneralchapel.com

