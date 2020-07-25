× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Billings' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Herb passed away July 16, 2020, at Canyon Creek Memory Care. He was born Oct. 11, 1945 to Herbert and Hazel. He graduated from Livingston High School in 1963. He married Mary (Bittner) in 1968 and has one daughter Debbie. He attended Eastern Montana College (MSUB) and served six years with the Army National Guard.

Herb started working at an early age in highway construction from laborer to Office Manager and computer design. Herb built most of his own homes, a duplex and two custom West End homes. He did a lot of the work himself along with all the landscaping. He owned and managed several apartments and refurbished a few houses.

For enjoyment Herb spent several vacations in and around Las Vegas. He traveled coast to coast with Mary in their motorhome so he could be with his beloved American Eskimo dogs. Extended summers and weekends were spent at Kim's Marina on Canyon Ferry Lake, boating, fishing, and spending time with his family and friends. Winter interests included skiing and snowmobiling.

Herb is survived by his wife Mary; daughter Debbie Schmitt (Scott); grandchildren Tyson and Kylie; sister Linda Kay Miller (Mitch); plus, nieces and nephews. Herb was preceded in death by his father, mother, and sister-in-law.

It has been heartbreaking seeing Herb slowly leave us and sad it was hastened by the COVID-19 virus. We find comfort in him now being at peace after many physical and mental challenges. We send a special thanks to all the loving staff at Canyon Creek who took such good care of Herb this last year. A family service will be planned at a later date. Condolences to the family can be shared at www.smithfuneralchapels.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Herb Tjaaland as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.