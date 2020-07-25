Herb Tjaaland

Herb passed away July 16, 2020, at Canyon Creek Memory Care. He was born Oct. 11, 1945 to Herbert and Hazel. He graduated from Livingston High School in 1963. He married Mary (Bittner) in 1968 and has one daughter Debbie. He attended Eastern Montana College (MSUB) and served six years with the Army National Guard.
Herb started working at an early age in highway construction from laborer to Office Manager and computer design. Herb built most of his own homes, a duplex and two custom West End homes. He did a lot of the work himself along with all the landscaping. He owned and managed several apartments and refurbished a few houses.
For enjoyment Herb spent several vacations in and around Las Vegas. He traveled coast to coast with Mary in their motorhome so he could be with his beloved American Eskimo dogs. Extended summers and weekends were spent at Kim's Marina on Canyon Ferry Lake, boating, fishing, and spending time with his family and friends. Winter interests included skiing and snowmobiling.
Herb is survived by his wife Mary; daughter Debbie Schmitt (Scott); grandchildren Tyson and Kylie; sister Linda Kay Miller (Mitch); plus, nieces and nephews. Herb was preceded in death by his father, mother, and sister-in-law.
It has been heartbreaking seeing Herb slowly leave us and sad it was hastened by the COVID-19 virus. We find comfort in him now being at peace after many physical and mental challenges. We send a special thanks to all the loving staff at Canyon Creek who took such good care of Herb this last year. A family service will be planned at a later date. Condolences to the family can be shared at www.smithfuneralchapels.com.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.